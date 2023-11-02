Hundreds of A127 streetlight not working between Romford and Southend

Highways managers have admitted that about a third of streetlights are defective along a major road in Essex.according to the Essex Highways websiteEssex Highways said it was "aware" of lighting issues on the road but that it had to "carefully prioritise" its resources."As in all aspects of highways maintenance, we have had to carefully prioritise our resources to ensure we extract maximum value for the public," they said.

"We are aware of some lighting issues along the A127 and are looking into ways to resolve the situation."In 2021, Essex Highways, part of the Conservative-controlled Essex County Council, announced a move to make all of the county's 128,000 street lights LED-based by 2024."The could have been done 10 years ago," he told BBC Essex.

The A127 in Essex is about 31 miles long, stretching between junction 29 of the M25 near Upminster, and Southend-on-Sea.

