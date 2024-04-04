Humza Yousaf welcomes conclusion to SNP finances investigation

Humza Yousaf has said he would welcome a conclusion to a long-running investigation into SNP finances as the first anniversary of the dramatic arrest of Peter Murrell approaches. The sudden ramping up of Operation Branchform on April 5 last year saw dozens of officers swoop on a house belonging to Nicola Sturgeon in the eastern suburbs of Glasgow. It saw multiple boxes of evidence removed from the detached home near Uddingston in full view of the nation's media.

On the same day, Murrell - the former SNP chief executive and Sturgeon's husband - was questioned by detectives for several hours before being released without charge. Operation Branchform was launched in 2021 to examine how the SNP had spent donations which were supposed to be ringfenced for independence campaigning. Sturgeon has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing

Humza Yousaf Refuses to Comment on SNP Finances InvestigationHumza Yousaf has declined to provide any comments on the ongoing investigation into SNP finances, sparking calls for a progress update from the police. The investigation, known as Operation Branchform, was initiated in July 2021 following complaints regarding the party's use of donations designated for independence campaigning. The investigation gained momentum in spring 2023 when officers searched a property owned by Nicola Sturgeon and her husband Peter Murrell, the former SNP chief executive. Sturgeon and Murrell were both interviewed by detectives but were later released without charge. The investigation's duration and cost have raised concerns, as no report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal yet. Yousaf was asked about his preference for concluding the investigation before the upcoming general election campaign, to which he reiterated his stance of not commenting on an ongoing police investigation.

