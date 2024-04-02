Humza Yousaf targeted with Islamophobic graffiti near his home

Humza Yousaf has warned it is "increasingly difficult" to shield his children from racism after he was targeted with Islamophobic graffiti near his Dundee home. Racist slurs relating to Humza Yousaf’s Pakistani heritage were sprayed on the walls and fences of homes in Hamilton Steet, Broughty Ferry, on Monday. It is near where the First Minister lives with his wife and two children.

Yousaf, who became Scotland’s first Muslim and ethnic minority First Minister just over a year ago, described it as another reminder why a "zero-tolerance approach to hatred" was needed. He said: "I do my best to shield my children from the racism and Islamophobia I face on a regular basis. That becomes increasingly difficult when racist grafitti (sic) targeting me appears near our family home. "A reminder of why we must, collectively, take a zero-tolerance approach to hatre

