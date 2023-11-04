Humza Yousaf's Family Escapes Gaza

HUMZA Yousaf’s family have successfully managed to escape Gaza today after they were approved to cross the border into Egypt at the Rafah border crossing. The First Minister’s parents in-law Elizabeth and Maged El-Nakla were trapped in the strip after travelling there before the war broke out earlier this month.

Their names were included on a list of foreign nationals published by the Gaza authorities who are allowed to leave the region A statement from First Minister Humza Yousaf and Nadia El-Nakla said they were were"very pleased" that Maged and Elizabeth were able to leave Gaza, describing the last four weeks as a"living nightmare". They added that they were still"heartbroken" at the continued suffering of Gazans and restated a call for an immediate ceasefire. The statement read:"We are very pleased to confirm that Nadia’s parents were able to leave Gaza through the Rafah Crossing this morning. "We are grateful to all of those who have assisted our parents over the last few weeks, including the FCDO crisis team. "These last four weeks have been a living nightmare for our family, we are so thankful for all of the messages of comfort and prayers that we have received from across the world, and indeed from across the political spectrum in Scotland and the UK."Although we feel a sense of deep personal relief, we are heartbroken at the continued suffering of the people of Gaz

