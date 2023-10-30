Humza Yousaf kept top civil servant in dark over council tax freeze

Scotland’s top civil servant was kept in the dark about Humza Yousaf’s shock announcement on freezing the council tax.

Labour MSP Mark Griffin said: “This chaotic SNP government is making it up as they go along, with no plan for how they will deliver their promises.” He then made a ninety degree u-turn at this month’s SNP conference by announcing everyone’s council tax would be frozen.

Marks, who is in charge of the devolved civil service, was told of a “possible" plan on the day before Yousaf’s conference speech. Join the Daily Record WhatsApp community! Get the latest news sent straight to your messages by joining our WhatsApp community today.No one will be able to see who is signed up and no one can send messages except the Daily Record team.If you're on a desktop, simply scan the QR code above with your phone and click 'Join Community'. headtopics.com

Council leaders were also furious about the way the potential freeze as they were not told until the day Yousaf delivered his speech. “It is vital that this hobbled together policy doesn’t end up being yet another raid on over-stretched Council budgets.”

Scottish politics Despite Yousaf’s promise, a freeze is dependent on the Government stumping up the money to fully fund the initiative.

Humza Yousaf has not heard from in-laws trapped in Gaza amid conflictThe family of Nadia El-Nakla are stuck in the country amid the ongoing conflict. Read more ⮕

Humza Yousaf responds after Ash Regan joins Alba partyTHE First Minister has responded after Ash Regan, a former SNP leadership candidate, defected to the Alba Party ... Read more ⮕

Humza Yousaf 'praying family survive the night' as Gaza war escalatesThe First Minister, can only pray that his 'family survive the night' as he is unable to contact in-laws in Gaza after communications were cut off as conflict intensifies. Read more ⮕

MSP Ash Regan defecting to join Alba is ‘no great loss’, Humza Yousaf saysThe SNP leader and Scottish First Minister reacted after former party leadership candidate Ash Regan announced she was joining the Alba Party. Read more ⮕

MSP Ash Regan defecting to join Alba is ‘no great loss’, Humza Yousaf saysThe SNP leader and Scottish First Minister reacted after former party leadership candidate Ash Regan announced she was joining the Alba Party. Read more ⮕

Humza Yousaf says SNP MSP Ash Regan defecting to join Alba is ‘no great loss’Ms Regan, who becomes Alba’s first ever MSP at Holyrood, said she was defecting because SNP had 'lost its focus on independence'. Read more ⮕