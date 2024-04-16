Humza Yousaf Keeps Door Open on Puberty Blockers Ban in Scotland

Humza Yousaf has kept the door open on a ban on puberty blockers in Scotland after a critical review south of the border.

The Cass Review found the evidence base for gender care in young people had been thin and children were down by a “toxic” public discourse around gender. “It’s right that the NHS, as well as Scottish Government, take some time to give it full consideration.”“Every recommendation that Dr Cass makes will be considered as part of that consideration of the entire report including the recommendations that she makes in relation to puberty blockers, and that is one element of the recommendations that Dr Cass makes.

The Tavistock Clinic in London, which offered gender services, was closed this year, but the First Minister said Scotland’s hub at the Sandyford Clinic in Glasgow would not suffer the same fate.“Sandyford provides, we know, some exceptional health care to some of those who are the most marginalised and vulnerable… not just young people, but we know, right across the spectrum.

Humza Yousaf Scotland Puberty Blockers Ban Gender Services Cass Review Evidence Base Toxic Public Discourse NHS England SNP Ministers

