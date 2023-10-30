Humza Yousaf insists he has not deleted pandemic WhatsApp messages

HUMZA Yousaf has insisted he has kept his WhatsApp messages from during the pandemic but added that it was Scottish Government policy to “routinely delete” messages.and National Clinical Director Jason Leitch had deleted content from the social media app, messages which had been requested by the UK Covid inquiry.
It comes after the Sunday Mail alleged that WhatsApp messages sent by Sturgeon had been manually deleted from her phone, and that Yousaf was also one of a number of senior figures who said information had not been retained.However, during a broadcast media round on Monday in Edinburgh, the First Minister refused the reports and insisted he had retained his messages.
“Remember of course we had a social media messaging policy that required us to routinely delete WhatsApp messages, that was the policy at the time. Former deputy first minister John Swinney was also named as a senior Scottish Government figure who had not retained WhatsApp data. headtopics.com
Yousaf ordered an investigation by Scotland’s Solicitor General after Jamie Dawson KC - the lead counsel in the Scotland module of the inquiry - told the hearing on Thursday that the Scottish Government has not yet handed over messages.
“She has recently submitted her third written statement to the UK inquiry, running to around 200 pages, and expects to give oral evidence again next year when she will answer all questions put to her.”spokesperson said there had “never been any hesitation” by former senior ministers to “provide any and all information they hold, when appropriately and legally requested by the UK and Scottish inquiries, and they will continue to cooperate fully”. headtopics.com
Unfortunately, though, these important debates are being spoiled by a vocal minority of trolls who aren’t really interested in the issues, try to derail the conversations, register under fake names, and post vile abuse.