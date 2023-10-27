Humza Yousaf hits back after Elon Musk brands him 'racist'

Elon Musk was commenting on an edited clip of a speech Mr Yousaf gave in 2020Mr Musk posted the comment on his X social media platform in response to an edited clip of a speech Humza Yousaf gave after theA spokesman for Mr Yousaf said Mr Musk should instead "tackle racism and hatred that goes unchecked on the social media platform he owns".The first minister's name was trending on X, formerly known as Twitter, after Mr Musk tweeted about him.

A fact check carried out by the Reuters news agency in February concluded that the clip misrepresented Mr Yousaf's comments by suggesting he had been arguing that Scotland contained too many white people.

"The speech did not assert that white people make up too large a proportion of Scotland's overall population." Mr Yousaf, who was justice secretary at the time, told MSPs that the country had to "accept the reality and the evidence that is in front of us, that Scotland has a problem of structural racism".Image source,Mr Yousaf has spoken in the past about the racism he has had to face throughout his life headtopics.com

He said the same was true for every high court judge, every deputy chief constable, every assistant chief constable and every prison governor in Scotland. On Friday, a spokesperson for Mr Yousaf said: "The first minister has been on the receiving end of racist hate, abuse and death threats his entire life, and has stood firm against hatred and bigotry, of any kind, throughout.

