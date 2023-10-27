Humza Yousaf faces investigation over top health official’s deleted Covid WhatsApp messages

Then health secretary Humza Yousaf and national clinical director Jason Leitch worked together during the Covid-19 pandemic (Photos: Getty; Scottish Government)has been urged to refer himself for investigation over a potential breach of the ministerial code, after it was revealed thatThe First Minister previously told MSPs at Holyrood that the Scottish Government had a “long-standing policy on retention not just of documents but of written correspondence, including email and social media...
Asked about the claims, the Scottish Government did not dispute that Mr Leitch had routinely deleted his WhatsApp messages, but denied he had done so every day. In a letter to Mr Yousaf copied to the Scottish Government’s most senior civil servant, Permanent Secretary John-Paul Marks, Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie said she had “serious concerns” that he had “misled the Scottish Parliament”.She said Mr Yousaf’s statement in Holyrood on 29 June about the retention of documents and messages had been contradicted by Mr Leitch’s own reported stance and urged him to refer himself for investigation over a possible breach of the ministerial code.
“This new evidence strongly suggests the statements you made in Parliament were not accurate and you may therefore have misled Parliament,” Ms Baillie wrote. “At the least there must be an investigation into whether this constitutes a breach of the ministerial code. Furthermore, I hope you will make a statement to the Parliament as a matter of urgency in order to correct the record.” headtopics.com
A Scottish Government spokesman later said Mr Yousaf’s office had received her letter and that a response would be sent “in due course”.After raising the issue at a hearing on Thursday, inquiry counsel Jamie Dawson KC sent a separate note stating that his team believed the “majority” of WhatsApp messages shared among Scottish Government officials during the pandemic had “not been retained”.
The Scottish Conservatives said there should be an “urgent ministerial statement” next week on the issue, arguing that bereaved families “deserve to know if and why messages have been deleted”.