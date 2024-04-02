Humza Yousaf Denies Insufficient Action on School Violence

Humza Yousaf has denied his government is not taking enough action on school violence after figures revealed a 53.6 per cent increase from pre-pandemic incidents. The First Minister said he was “absolutely concerned” at the rising levels of violence in schools across the country. He added that work was under way with local government umbrella body Cosla to develop further strategies.

Freedom of information figures which showed 97,372 reports of violence and aggression in Scotland's schools between 2018-19 and 2022-23. These included a further 23,010 logged in the current school year up to March 2024. In the last full school year, 29,180 incidents were recorded by schools. This was up 53.6 per cent from the 18,993 in 2018-19, the last full year before the Covid-19 pandemic. The figures will likely be higher, with five local authorities, including Scotland's largest – Glasgow City – failing to provide the data.

