Humza Yousaf criticizes Conservative MSP over bias accusation in hate crime row

Humza Yousaf has branded a Conservative MSP "ludicrous" after he accused Police Scotland of bias in a row over hate crime . Murdo Fraser had a "non-crime hate incident" ( NCHI ) recorded against his name following a complaint from a member of the public over a social media post. Such incidents are recorded by police when they conclude the threshold for criminality has not been met.

Fraser had likened identifying as non-binary to identifying "as a cat" in relation to Scottish Government equality policies last November. But the Tory MSP hit out after Police Scotland confirmed this week it had not recorded NCHIs against either the First Minister or JK Rowling - despite the national constabulary receiving numerous hate crime complaints over previous comments made by both individual

