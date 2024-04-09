Humza Yousaf Charged with Abduction and Extortion in Connection with Man's Death

Humza Yousaf has been charged with abduction and extortion in a case linked to a man who died falling from a window. The 36-year-old man was seriously injured when he fell from a block of flats in Morgan Street, Dundee , on 10 January. Ramsay El-Nakla – the brother of Mr Yousaf’s wife, Nadia El-Nakla – has been arrested and charged with abduction and extortion in connection with the case.He is the fourth person to appear in court in connection with the case.

Jennifer Souter appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court on Thursday charged with culpable homicide. The 38-year-old, of Dundee, did not enter a plea and was remanded in custody. Stephen Stewart, 50, and Victoria McGowan, 41, appeared at the same court on Thursday charged with abduction and extortion.Police Scotland said: “A 36-year-old man has been arrested and charged with abduction and extortion following an incident where a man fell from a block of flats on Morgan Street, Dundee, on Wednesday January 10. He died a week later in hospital.“The 36-year-old man is due to appear in Dundee Sheriff Court today, Tuesday April 9. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Humza Yousaf Abduction Extortion Death Window Arrest Court Dundee

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



i newspaper / 🏆 8. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Humza Yousaf's brother-in-law charged with abduction and extortionRamsay El-Nakla, the brother of the First Minister's wife, Nadia El-Nakla, will be the fourth person to appear in court in connection with the case.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

SNP leader Humza Yousaf’s brother-in-law charged with abduction and extortionRamsay El-Nakla is due in court following the death of a man who fell from a block of flats

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

First Minister Humza Yousaf's brother-in-law charged with abduction and extortionA man died in hospital after falling from a flat window in Dundee. Ramsay El-Nakla, 36, will be the fourth person to appear in court in connection with the case.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf's brother-in-law, 36, is charged with abduction and extortion...Humza Yousaf's brother-in-law, Ramsay El-Nakla, has been charged with abduction and extortion in a case linked to a man who died falling from a window.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Humza Yousaf's brother-in-law arrested after 'abduction and extortion' allegationsTHE First Minister’s brother-in-law has been arrested and charged with abduction and extortion following the death of a man in Dundee ...

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »

Brother-in-law of Humza Yousaf arrested and charged over flat fall deathRamsay El-Nakla, the brother-in-law of Humza Yousaf, has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of Ryan Munro in Dundee. The incident occurred at a block of flats in Morgan Street and El-Nakla is due to appear in court today.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »