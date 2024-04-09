Humza Yousaf Charged with Abduction and Extortion in Connection with Man's Death

Humza Yousaf has been charged with abduction and extortion in a case linked to a man who died falling from a window. The 36-year-old man was seriously injured when he fell from a block of flats in Morgan Street, Dundee , on 10 January. Ramsay El-Nakla – the brother of Mr Yousaf’s wife, Nadia El-Nakla – has been arrested and charged with abduction and extortion in connection with the case.He is the fourth person to appear in court in connection with the case.
Jennifer Souter appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court on Thursday charged with culpable homicide. The 38-year-old, of Dundee, did not enter a plea and was remanded in custody. Stephen Stewart, 50, and Victoria McGowan, 41, appeared at the same court on Thursday charged with abduction and extortion.Police Scotland said: “A 36-year-old man has been arrested and charged with abduction and extortion following an incident where a man fell from a block of flats on Morgan Street, Dundee, on Wednesday January 10. He died a week later in hospital.“The 36-year-old man is due to appear in Dundee Sheriff Court today, Tuesday April 9. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.
