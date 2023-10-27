Humza Yousaf 'can't get through to family' in Gaza amid internet cuts

"We can't get through to our family who have been trapped in this war zone for almost 3 weeks.We can't get through to our family who have been trapped in this war zone for almost 3 weeks.Why are you making commenting on The National only available to subscribers?

We know there are thousands of National readers who want to debate, argue and go back and forth in the comments section of our stories. We’ve got the most informed readers in Scotland, asking each other the big questions about the future of our country.

Unfortunately, though, these important debates are being spoiled by a vocal minority of trolls who aren’t really interested in the issues, try to derail the conversations, register under fake names, and post vile abuse. headtopics.com

So that’s why we’ve decided to make the ability to comment only available to our paying subscribers. That way, all the trolls who post abuse on our website will have to pay if they want to join the debate – and risk a permanent ban from the account that they subscribe with.

The conversation will go back to what it should be about – people who care passionately about the issues, but disagree constructively on what we should do about them. Let’s get that debate started!We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused. headtopics.com

Read more:

SunScotNational »

Humza Yousaf asks 'how many more children have to die' in Gaza before ceasefireFirst Minister Humza Yousaf said he found the decision by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and UK Labour leader Keir Starmer not to call for a ceasefire in Gaza 'infuriating'. Read more ⮕

Humza Yousaf calls on all UK political leaders to back Gaza ceasefireFIRST Minister Humza Yousaf has written to UK political leaders urging them to support an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. Read more ⮕

Humza Yousaf joins calls for immediate ceasefire in GazaScottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and London Mayor Sadiq Khan have also called for a halt to the hostilities in Gaza. Read more ⮕

Elon Musk calls First Minister Humza Yousaf 'blatant racist' on social mediaElon Musk stated that Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf was a 'blatant racist' on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, however, the SNP leader has now indirectly replied. Read more ⮕

Scottish Government deleted most pandemic WhatsApp messages, inquiry believesFirst Minister Humza Yousaf has said the matter is being investigated. Read more ⮕

Scottish Government deleted most pandemic WhatsApp messages, inquiry believesFirst Minister Humza Yousaf has said the matter is being investigated. Read more ⮕