Humza Yousaf Brushes Off Elon Musk Attack Based On Heavily-Edited Speech

’s first minister and SNP leader a “blatant racist” in response to a clip of a Yousaf address from 2020 in the aftermath ofThe lengthy speech to the Scottish parliament was edited to a 45-second clip of Yousaf listing all the senior public posts in Scotland held by white people.

It was posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, by an anonymous account called End Wokeness. The account accused Yousaf of “openly despising white people”. It said: “Why would Scotland’s parliament and King select a guy who hates almost 100% of the country?”Yousaf responded by posting a gif of an Asian shopkeeper from the BBC Scotland sitcom Still Game doing a shimmying dance in his shop with the words “racists foaming at the mouth at my very existence”.

The edited clip has been shared before – and a fact-check by the Reuters news agency in February found Yousaf “is being misrepresented online by those suggesting it shows the SNP politician arguing that Scotland contains too many white people”. headtopics.com

It added: “Yousaf’s speech was given as part of a wider discussion about racial injustice and the lack of people of colour in positions of power in the Scottish parliament and government. The speech did not assert that white people make up too large a proportion of Scotland’s overall population.

Read more:

HuffPostUK »

Humza Yousaf shrugs off bizarre Elon Musk accusation he is a ‘blatant racist’Mr Musk commented on a video of the SNP leader from June 2020 from an account that claimed he 'openly despises white people' Read more ⮕

Humza Yousaf asks 'how many more children have to die' in Gaza before ceasefireFirst Minister Humza Yousaf said he found the decision by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and UK Labour leader Keir Starmer not to call for a ceasefire in Gaza 'infuriating'. Read more ⮕

Humza Yousaf says influence of Jimmy Reid inspires campaign for independenceReid, a legendary trade union campaigner who fought to save shipbuilding on the Clyde, was a supporter of independence before his death in 2010. Read more ⮕

Humza Yousaf urged to hand WhatsApp messages to covid inquiry in rowThe Scottish Government has been accused of not sharing WhatsApp messages with the inquiry. Read more ⮕

Humza Yousaf responds to Celtic fans' Palestine flag display against Atletico MadridTHE First Minister has said there are “more important issues” than flag waving when it comes to discussing the conflict in the Middle East. Read more ⮕

Humza Yousaf rejects Douglas Ross 'secrecy' claim over Covid WhatsAppsTHE First Minister has rejected Douglas Ross’s claim that the Scottish Government is being “secretive” and is refusing to hand over Whatsapp… Read more ⮕