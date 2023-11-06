Humza Yousaf accused of failing to act on spying revelations at Scotland’s largest health board

Humza Yousaf has been accused of failing to act on spying revelations at Scotland’s largest health board. The First Minister said he was “disturbed” when the Sunday Mail revealed NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC) had been spying on Louise Slorance’s social media after her husband Andrew died in their care. But, despite condemning their actions in Holyrood, records obtained by us show Yousaf made no attempt to contact health board bosses.

Louise, 47, has been a vocal critic of the health board after she discovered Andrew had contracted an infection while at the crisis-hit Queen Elizabeth University Hospital waiting for a bone marrow transplant but she was not told until she saw his medical notes after his death. We revealed in May that NHSGGC had paid a private company £14,000 a year to conduct online spying – called “social listening” – on Louise and a range of politicians as well as other people discussing the organisation online. A Freedom of Information request to the Scottish Government asking for all correspondence about the scandal revealed just two emails – neither were from Yousaf or his team. They came from the nursing directorate in the Scottish Government, asking NHSGGC what social listening tools they used and how much it cost. Louise said: “This FOI shows the First Minister’s disgust at NHSGGC was little more than lip servic

