Human Trafficking Warning at UK Nail Bars

Human trafficking is still rife at nail bars across the UK, police and charities warned today - as legitimate business owners said they were struggling to compete with illegal rivals. Nail salons are an increasingly common fixture on high streets as more established stores shut down, with 302 new outlets opening in Great Britain last year. This makes them the fourth fastest growing category of shop, according to the Local Data Company.

Cut-price beauty treatments make them popular with customers, but owners are coming under increased pressure due to the rising cost of utilities and products. More than 5,000 nail technicians came together last week to raise their prices for 'National Nail Price Increase Day' - organised by industry body Nail Tech Org after it found members made an average of just £7 an hour. One UK police officer involved in investigating human trafficking told MailOnline that customers taking advantage of cheap nail treatments may unwittingly find themselves served by victims of exploitation. Kara Stevens, owner of Maintain Your Beauty in Dartford, said legitimate nail salons were having to compete with those run by gangs. All the shops mentioned in this article are legitimate Ms Stevens (right) serving customer Natalie Lindfield at her store in Dartford 'We know that while many trafficking victims end up in sex work, a large number do work in nail bars – particularly women trafficked from Vietnam,' he sai

