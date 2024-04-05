Human torso found wrapped in plastic at nature reserve

A murder investigation is under way after a human torso was found wrapped in plastic at a nature reserve . Officers were called by a member of the public who discovered an 'unknown item wrapped in plastic' at Kersal Dale in Salford, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said. Pathologists and detectives at the scene have confirmed it contained human remains, which are yet to be identified. Officers are now thought to be searching for other body parts in the local area.

The torso had been there for 24 to 36 hours before it was found and is that of an adult, it is believed. There are no identifying marks on the remains and the gender and ethnicity of the person have not been revealed. A post-mortem is due to be carried out which police hope will help them to identify the victim, but the examination is not expected to reveal a cause of death because the full body has not been found. The remains were discovered at about 5.50pm on Thursday in a secluded woodland area

