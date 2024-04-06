Human torso found at nature reserve in Greater Manchester

A human torso found at a nature reserve is that of a man thought to be aged over 40, Greater Manchester Police has said. Nothing other than the human remains has been found during the search in Kersal Dale near Radford Street, Salford, the force added. It comes after police launched a murder investigation after a torso wrapped in plastic was found on Thursday evening and it is understood the search is ongoing in the local area for other body parts.

Forensic examinations on Friday afternoon have determined that the victim is a man - likely to be aged older than 40 and who had only been dead for a matter of days, Greater Manchester Police said. Further inquiries, including DNA tests, are ongoing to help try to identify him. Specialists from the force's forensics units, search teams, and dog unit have been working at the scene to try and discover any further evidence that may assist the investigatio

