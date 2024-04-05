Human Remains Found Wrapped in Plastic at Nature Reserve

Police have launched a murder investigation after finding human remains wrapped in plastic at a nature reserve . Officers were called by a member of the public who found an 'unknown item wrapped in plastic' at Kersal Dale in Salford , Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said. Pathologists and detectives at the scene have confirmed it contained human remains , which are yet to be identified. They were found at about 5.50pm on Thursday in a secluded woodland area.

An extensive police cordon has now been put in place at the largely wooded reserve, which sits north of Manchester city centre and covers around 32 hectares of countryside, according to its website. Detective Superintendent Lewis Hughes said: 'I want to assure the local community that although this is a disturbing and unsettling find, we have a large visible presence in the area to complete inquiries, provide reassurance and to listen to any concern

Murder Investigation Human Remains Plastic Nature Reserve Salford Police Cordon

