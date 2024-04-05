Human remains found wrapped in plastic at nature reserve

A major investigation has been launched after human remains were found wrapped in plastic at a nature reserve . Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said officers were called by a member of the public who found an “unknown item wrapped in plastic” at Kersal Dale in Salford . A pathologist and detectives attended the scene and confirmed it was in fact human remains , GMP said. The remains, which are yet to be identified, were found at around 5.

50pm on Thursday in a secluded woodland area where an extensive police scene has been put in place, the force said. Police said it had been confirmed that it “would not be possible for the victim to have survived”, prompting them to launch a murder investigation.The largely wooded nature reserve sits north of Manchester city centre, and occupies around 32 hectares of countryside, according to its websit

Human Remains Plastic Nature Reserve Investigation Murder Salford Greater Manchester

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Glasgow_Times / 🏆 76. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cherry Blossom Trees in Derbyshire, Greater London, and Greater ManchesterDerbyshire has the most Sakura cherry blossom trees, followed by Greater London and Greater Manchester. Residents are encouraged to visit specific areas in each region to enjoy the cherry blossoms.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

Rents are soaring in three Greater Manchester boroughs - and it's not ManchesterOur region has seen some of the biggest rent price hikes across the country

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Salford nature reserve cordoned off as human remains found by policeThe body was found wrapped in platic at the Kersal Wetlands in Salford.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Salford nature reserve cordoned off as human remains found by policeThe body was found wrapped in platic at the Kersal Wetlands in Salford.

Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »

Human remains found 'wrapped in plastic' sparks murder investigation in SalfordA member of the public called police after discovering the 'unknown item' at the Kersal Dale, in Salford.

Source: itvlondon - 🏆 116. / 51 Read more »

Human Remains Found in Salford Nature ReserveA nature reserve in Salford has been cordoned off this morning after 'human remains' were found. Police are currently investigating the incident at the Kersal Wetlands.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »