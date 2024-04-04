Human remains found on beach in Lancashire

Bones found on a beach were confirmed to be human remains , police confirmed. Officers were called to Cove Road Beach in Silverdale, Lancashire on Easter Sunday (March 31) to reports bones had been found in the water. Lancashire Police confirmed their initial enquiries that some of the remains are human, reports LancsLive. The force said it was "keeping an open mind" as to their origin and that the bones had been in the sea "for a prolonged period".

Detectives urged anyone with information to contact them and added enquiries are expected to be "ongoing for some time"

Beach Bones Human Remains Lancashire Investigation

