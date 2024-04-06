Human Remains Found Near School Alleyway Shock Locals

Locals living on a ‘peaceful’ street were shocked to learn human remains were found close to an alleyway normally used by their children walking home from school. Emergency crews were initially called to Kersal Wetlands at around 5.50pm on Thursday to reports of an 'unknown item' wrapped in plastic, near Radford Street, reports Manchester Evening News. The following day the residents in Salford were told that the human torso had been discovered just yards from their homes.

The shocking discovery confirmed to be a ‘torso wrapped in plastic' and a major murder investigation has now been launched, with enquiries continuing to establish who the victim was and trace their next of kin. A police search is continuing in the local area and nearby woodland for other potential body parts. Children watched this afternoon Friday afternoon from behind the police cordon in disbelie

