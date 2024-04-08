Human Remains Found in South London Park

Human remains found in a park in south London have been formally identified. The remains of Sarah Mayhew , 38, were discovered in Rowdown Fields in New Addington, Croydon, last Tuesday. The family of Ms Mayhew, from Croydon, has been informed of her death and are being supported by family liaison officers. A 44-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman were arrested on Saturday and remain in custody, the Metropolitan Police said.
The two people arrested were known to Ms Mayhew and police are not looking for anyone else in connection with her death, Detective Inspector Martin Thorpe added. 'My thoughts are with Sarah's family as they deal with this heartbreaking news,' he said. 'No family should have to lose a loved one in such tragic circumstances, and we will continue to provide our support as our investigation progresses.' Police were called to reports of human remains found in the south London park shortly after 9am on Tuesday. More from Sky News:Woman stabbed to death in Bradford named'Evil monster' cut wife's body into 224 pieces The remains were sent for urgent genetic analysis which confirmed them as human. A post-mortem then took place over the weekend. Croydon's lead for policing has said officers will remain 'visible and available' to the local community in the New Addington area. 'We repeat our thanks for the support and patience of the public, which has allowed officers to carry out important enquiries at the scene,' Chief Superintendent Andy Brittain sai
Human Remains Park South London Sarah Mayhew Arrest Death
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Human remains found in south London parkThe Metropolitan Police has launched a murder investigation following the discovery in Croydon.
Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »
Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »
Human remains found in south London parkThe Metropolitan Police has launched a murder investigation following the discovery in Croydon.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »
Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: itvlondon - 🏆 116. / 51 Read more »