Human Remains Found in South London Park

Human remains have been found in a park in South London as police confirm a murder inquiry is underway. Detectives were called to Rowdown Fields where they found the remains of what they believe to be one victim. "As you would expect, my team is working extremely hard in the early stages of this investigation to co-ordinate the search effort and carry out enquiries as quickly and as thoroughly as possible," said Detective Inspector Martin Thorpe.
"We are not going to give specific details on our search of the area, but I can confirm that since yesterday we have recovered further remains. After consultation with a forensic anthropologist, we are certain that these are human. "At this time, our search is not complete, and so local people will continue to see officers in the area."Samples have be sent away for urgent forensic analysis and I anticipate that a special post-mortem examination will take place later this wee
