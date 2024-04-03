Human Remains Found in South London Park

Human remains have been found in a park in South London as police confirm a murder inquiry is underway. Detectives were called to Rowdown Fields where they found the remains of what they believe to be one victim. "As you would expect, my team is working extremely hard in the early stages of this investigation to co-ordinate the search effort and carry out enquiries as quickly and as thoroughly as possible," said Detective Inspector Martin Thorpe.

"We are not going to give specific details on our search of the area, but I can confirm that since yesterday we have recovered further remains. After consultation with a forensic anthropologist, we are certain that these are human. "At this time, our search is not complete, and so local people will continue to see officers in the area."Samples have be sent away for urgent forensic analysis and I anticipate that a special post-mortem examination will take place later this wee

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



itvnews / 🏆 69. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Human remains found in south London parkThe Metropolitan Police has launched a murder investigation following the discovery in Croydon.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

'Human remains' found in London park as police cordon off scenePolice were called to the scene in Croydon on Tuesday morning after the grim discovery was made.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Human remains found on popular beach in SunderlandBones discovered on Seaburn beach in Sunderland have been confirmed to be human remains. Similar remains were also found on Marine Walk near Roker Beach. Police are treating the discoveries as unexplained.

Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »

Human remains found in hunt for missing two-year-old boyWalkers discovered the bones of two-year-old Émile Soleil close to the isolated family home from where he went missing in July last year.

Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »

Human remains found in hunt for missing two-year-old boyWalkers discovered the bones of two-year-old Émile Soleil close to the isolated family home from where he went missing in July last year.

Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »

23 Most Romantic Hotels in London 2023: London Hotels for Couples Trips and StaycationsOn the hunt for a romantic hotel to spend Valentine's Day, or just for a spontaneous couples weekend? We've scoured the capital for the most romantic hotels in London. All you need to do is rock up, order room service and stick Love Island on.

Source: GlamourMagUK - 🏆 2. / 98 Read more »