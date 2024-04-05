Human Remains Found in Salford Nature Reserve

A nature reserve in Salford has been cordoned off this morning after ' human remains ' were found. Officers are currently on the scene at the Kersal Wetlands . Several entrances to the reserve, which is off Littleton Road, are cordoned off . Police are also stationed outside the reserve on the Prestwich side, near Bury New Road. An evidence tent has been erected. understands that human remains have been uncovered. Forensic officers are currently working on the scene.
Residents say police have been on the scene since the early hours. We have asked GMP for further information on the nature of the incident. A number of police cars are stationed at Kersal Wetland
Salford Nature Reserve Cordoned Off Human Remains Investigation Kersal Wetlands
