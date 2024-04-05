Human Remains Found in Salford Nature Reserve

A nature reserve in Salford has been cordoned off this morning after ' human remains ' were found. Officers are currently on the scene at the Kersal Wetlands . Several entrances to the reserve, which is off Littleton Road, are cordoned off . Police are also stationed outside the reserve on the Prestwich side, near Bury New Road. An evidence tent has been erected. understands that human remains have been uncovered. Forensic officers are currently working on the scene.

understands that human remains have been found in the Kersal Wetlands.Our photographer Kenny has sent these pictures from the scene.Residents say police have been on the scene since the early hoursWe have asked GMP for further information on the nature of the incident.A number of police cars are stationed at Kersal Wetland

Salford Nature Reserve Cordoned Off Human Remains Investigation Kersal Wetlands

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Detectives confirm they have found human remains in Croydon parkDetectives have confirmed they have found human remains in Croydon park and have launched a murder investigation.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Human remains found on beach in LancashireBones found on a beach in Silverdale, Lancashire have been confirmed to be human remains, according to Lancashire Police. The origin of the bones is still unknown and investigations are ongoing.

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Bones found on Lancashire beach believed to be 'human remains'Police said they are 'keeping an open mind' after the discovery on Cove Road Beach in Silverdale

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Horror as bones found on Lancashire beach are 'human remains'The bones had been in the sea 'for a prolonged period' and police said they are 'keeping an open mind' as to their origin

Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »

Human remains found in London park as police begin murder inquiryDetectives were called to Rowdown Fields where they found the remains of what they believe to be one victim.

Source: itvlondon - 🏆 116. / 51 Read more »

Human remains found in south London parkThe Metropolitan Police has launched a murder investigation following the discovery in Croydon.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »