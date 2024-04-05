Human Remains Found in Bag on Nature Reserve Near Manchester

A murder investigation is under way after a member of the public found human remains in a bag on a nature reserve near Manchester . Police said “it would not have been possible for the victim to have survived.” Manchester police’s Major Incident team is investigating. No arrests have been made. Police said the remains were found in a secluded area of woodland on Kersal Dale , near Radford Street , Salford . The victim has not been identified.

Detectives and a pathologist examined the remains at the scene and confirmed the victim not have been able to survive the injuries

