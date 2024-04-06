Human Remains Found at Salford Nature Reserve

Human remains found at a nature reserve in Salford have been confirmed to belong to man aged around 40. A member of the public found the remains in a bag on the nature reserve - police said “it would not have been possible for the victim to have survived". A murder investigation has since been launched, with specialist police teams searching the scene for further evidence. Forensic examinations on Friday found that the victim was a man and likely to have been aged older than 40.

He has only been deceased for a matter of days, police believe. Further enquiries – including DNA tests – are ongoing to help try to identify him

