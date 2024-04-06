Human Remains Found at Nature Reserve in Salford

The human remains found wrapped in plastic at a nature reserve belong to a man aged older than 40, police say. A murder investigation was launched after a human torso was found at Kersal Wetlands in Salford , Greater Manchester, on Thursday. Greater Manchester Police said the victim is a man aged older than 40 who had been dead for a matter of days. DNA tests are ongoing to identify the man.

'Our focus remains on identifying the man, ensuring his loved ones are informed and supported, and that we do all we can to establish what has led to this tragic outcome,' police said. The search of the area has not yet uncovered anything besides the torso. An investigation was launched after a member of the public discovered an 'unknown item wrapped in plastic' in a secluded woodland area. There were no identifying marks on the remains. There are 'a number of unknowns around this case', according to Chief Superintendent Tony Creely, district commander for Salfor

Human Remains Nature Reserve Salford Murder Investigation DNA Tests

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SkyNews / 🏆 35. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Salford nature reserve cordoned off as human remains found by policeThe body was found wrapped in platic at the Kersal Wetlands in Salford.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Salford nature reserve cordoned off as human remains found by policeThe body was found wrapped in platic at the Kersal Wetlands in Salford.

Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »

Human remains found 'wrapped in plastic' sparks murder investigation in SalfordA member of the public called police after discovering the 'unknown item' at the Kersal Dale, in Salford.

Source: itvlondon - 🏆 116. / 51 Read more »

Human Remains Found in Salford Nature ReserveA nature reserve in Salford has been cordoned off this morning after 'human remains' were found. Police are currently investigating the incident at the Kersal Wetlands.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Human remains discovered in Salford 'likely been at scene for matter of days'A murder probe has been launched as police continuing their work to identify the victim after remains were found at Kersal Wetlands on Thursday

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Human torso found in Salford belongs to man 'aged over 40' as murder investigation continuesForensic examinations have determined that the victim is a man – likely to be aged older than 40 and who has only been deceased for a matter of days.

Source: itvlondon - 🏆 116. / 51 Read more »