Human Remains Found at Nature Reserve in Salford

The human remains found wrapped in plastic at a nature reserve belong to a man aged older than 40, police say. A murder investigation was launched after a human torso was found at Kersal Wetlands in Salford , Greater Manchester, on Thursday. Greater Manchester Police said the victim is a man aged older than 40 who had been dead for a matter of days. DNA tests are ongoing to identify the man.
'Our focus remains on identifying the man, ensuring his loved ones are informed and supported, and that we do all we can to establish what has led to this tragic outcome,' police said. The search of the area has not yet uncovered anything besides the torso. An investigation was launched after a member of the public discovered an 'unknown item wrapped in plastic' in a secluded woodland area. There were no identifying marks on the remains. There are 'a number of unknowns around this case', according to Chief Superintendent Tony Creely, district commander for Salfor
