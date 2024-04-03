Human Remains Discovered in South London Park

Detectives have confirmed human remains were discovered in a south London park just a few hundred yards from two local schools. Metropolitan Police forensic officers were seen preparing to search Rowdown Fields in New Addington, Croydon, earlier Tuesday.Officers have now confirmed the "disturbing discovery" sent away for a full analysis yesterday is human remains belonging to a single victim, not yet identified.
The discovery was found by police at 9am yesterday, where officers remained at the scene overnight
