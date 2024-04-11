Hull FC Part Ways with Head Coach Tony Smith

Hull FC have parted company with former Leeds Rhinos head coach Tony Smith after just one win in seven Super League games and with the Black and Whites already out of the Challenge Cup . The East Yorkshire outfit are only kept off the bottom of the table by winless London Broncos , with Smith’s only victory this season coming in a narrow 28-24 triumph over the division’s basement side at the beginning of March.
They were knocked out of the Challenge Cup by Huddersfield Giants on March 23, losing 50-6 in West Yorkshire. Hull have conceded more than 20 points in each of their eight outings in all competitions this season and started the campaign with a 22-0 loss to local rivals Hull KR. On three occasions they have shipped 50 or more points, including a 54-4 defeat to Leigh Leopards which represented the Greater Manchester club’s only league win this campaign. Assistant coach Simon Grix and head of emerging talent Francis Cummins have been appointed to take charge on an interim basis, with Smith having spent 18 months at the helm. Hull FC Chairman, Adam Pearson, said: “On behalf of everyone associated with Hull FC, I would like to thank Tony and Stan for their contribution to the club during their time with the first team. They have worked tirelessly and it is disappointing to have had to come to this decision, but it is one I feel is right at this time. I wish them both well for the futur
