Hull FC Part Ways with Head Coach Tony Smith

Hull FC have parted company with former Leeds Rhinos head coach Tony Smith after just one win in seven Super League games and with the Black and Whites already out of the Challenge Cup . The East Yorkshire outfit are only kept off the bottom of the table by winless London Broncos , with Smith’s only victory this season coming in a narrow 28-24 triumph over the division’s basement side at the beginning of March.

They were knocked out of the Challenge Cup by Huddersfield Giants on March 23, losing 50-6 in West Yorkshire. Hull have conceded more than 20 points in each of their eight outings in all competitions this season and started the campaign with a 22-0 loss to local rivals Hull KR. On three occasions they have shipped 50 or more points, including a 54-4 defeat to Leigh Leopards which represented the Greater Manchester club’s only league win this campaign. Assistant coach Simon Grix and head of emerging talent Francis Cummins have been appointed to take charge on an interim basis, with Smith having spent 18 months at the helm. Hull FC Chairman, Adam Pearson, said: “On behalf of everyone associated with Hull FC, I would like to thank Tony and Stan for their contribution to the club during their time with the first team. They have worked tirelessly and it is disappointing to have had to come to this decision, but it is one I feel is right at this time. I wish them both well for the futur

Hull FC Tony Smith Leeds Rhinos Super League Challenge Cup East Yorkshire London Broncos Huddersfield Giants Hull KR Simon Grix Francis Cummins Interim Basis Adam Pearson

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



LeedsNews / 🏆 48. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hull FC Head Coach Tony Smith Departs After Poor Start to Super League SeasonHull FC head coach Tony Smith has left the club after a poor start to the Super League season. The vastly experienced Australian took over at the MKM Stadium in September 2022 after a spell at cross-city rivals Hull KR. They won 10 of 27 games last season to finish 10th and have lost six of their seven league games so far this year.

Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »

Hull FC coach Tony Smith prepared to play waiting game over 'precocious talent' Jack CharlesTONY Smith says he will not rush the integration into the first team of the precocious talent that is Hull FC academy product Jack Charles.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

Tony Smith convinced he has support of Hull FC hierarchy despite latest drubbingTony Smith is convinced the Hull FC hierarchy will continue to back his long-term project in the wake of another drubbing for his struggling side.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

Tony Smith leaves Hull FC after wretched start to Super League seasonTony Smith has left Hull FC by mutual consent after a disastrous start to the 2024 season.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

Tony Smith: Hull FC boss leaves Super League club after poor start to seasonHull FC have parted ways with head coach Tony Smith by mutual consent after a poor start to the Super League season.

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »

Hull KR v Hull FC: Time for Black and Whites to stand up for Tony Smith, says BrownFa’amanu Brown admits senior Hull FC players have had to look themselves in the mirror this week but insists it is down to them to transform their fortunes - and what better place to start than against Hull Kingston Rovers at Craven Park on Good Friday.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »