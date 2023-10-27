Hughes, McCann, Ramsay and the Preston North End injury news ahead of Hull City

Preston North End will not risk defender Andrew Hughes for Saturday’s trip to Hull City. The Welshman has missed the Lilywhites’ last four games against Leicester City, Ipswich Town, Millwall and Southampton, with Greg Cunningham stepping into PNE’s defence in his absence. North End have also been without Ali McCann (calf) and Jack Whatmough (hamstring) of late, with the pair joining Emil Riis and on loan Liverpool defender Calvin Ramsay on the sidelines.

I think, if truth be known, it’ll probably be after the international break. It’s Hull, Coventry and then Blackburn; there is no real need to rush them back. Then we’ll have two weeks, so I think those two will hopefully be back after the international break.” “Calvin should’ve been with us this week,” said Lowe. “He was at the game on Wednesday. We are travelling to Hull today and yesterday there wasn’t much (for him to do).

