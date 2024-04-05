Huge Snake Attacks Cat in Backyard, Horrifying Mother and Daughter

A mother and daughter were horrified to find a huge snake latched onto their cat as it attacked the pet in their backyard. In the footage, a cat is seen relaxing in the backyard of a property in Buderim on the Sunshine Coast before the mum spots the huge python lurking behind it. As she yells, the snake grabs the cat's behind, which causes the startled pet to run inside the house while trailing the reptile behind it - leading to horrified screams from a young girl inside.

A mother was horrified to see a huge snake latch onto her cat in a suburban backyard READ MORE: Photo of a snake captured on the Sunshine Coast stuns Australians Advertisement The footage was posted on the Facebook page of Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 by the business's founder Stuart McKenzie, who said it was one of the 'most insane videos' he had ever see

Snake Cat Backyard Attack Horrified Video

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Energy boss who said to 'cuddle your cat for warmth' is building a huge home spaThe list of keep warm advice included having a 'cuddle with your pets and loved ones to help stay cosy' and eating 'hearty bowls of porridge'.

Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »

ITV This Morning's Cat Deeley on 'standby' for BGT role in huge shake-upCat Deeley has reportedly been lined up to replace Ant McPartlin and co-host Britain's Got Talent alongside Declan Donnelly if needed following the news he's to focus on his family

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Terrifying moment knifeman armed with huge blade attacks man on the train in front of shocked...A man has been left fighting for his life in hospital after being stabbed on the train at Beckenham Junction this afternoon.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Huge Emmerdale name quits to move to rival soap in huge shake-upEmmerdale's boss Kate Brooks has quit her role for a job at rival northern soap Coronation Street and will take over creative responsibilities for the ITV soap from April 2024

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »

Shocking moment python latches onto pet cat in backyardA mother and daughter were horrified to see a huge snake grab their pet cat in a suburban backyard, with the attack captured on CCTV.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Snake Pass closed LIVE updates as 'serious crash' causes traffic chaosDrivers are urged to avoid the area

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »