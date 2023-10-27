Huge prison smuggling ring toppled after nurse caught with £1m of drugs

A mental health nurse working in a prison helped flood a prison with contraband as part of the largest prison smuggling ring ever uncovered in the UK.

Seventeen people have been convicted over the smuggling of drugs, weapons and mobile phones into HMP Lindholme, near Doncaster, between 2018 and 2020. Sheffield Crown Court heard six of the defendants were serving prisoners who co-ordinated the smuggling network and sold the prohibited items to other inmates, while others were partners, parents and siblings who were recruited to smuggle the items into the jail and launder the proceeds through their bank accounts.

Judge Watson said he "exploited" Hatfield's feelings for him and arranged for drugs and other banned items to be delivered to her. The relationship escalated to "sexual activity within the prison and the exchanging of images", the court heard. headtopics.com

"It must have been clear to you the impact that increased drug use was having, and yet you continued to flood HMP Lindholme with drugs and phones. You even brought in a knife," the judge said. Judge Watson said the number of incidents in the prison where inmates were found under the influence of drugs "significantly increased" during Hatfield's time there, and went down after her arrest, although the conspiracy did continue after she left. headtopics.com

