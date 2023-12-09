Huge industrial, retail and leisure development approved for Cuerden site

A vision for a huge industrial, retail and leisure development on land close to a major motorway junction in Central Lancashire has been given the green light. The approval of plans for the Cuerden site in South Ribble – near where the M65 meets the M6 – goes some way towards ending the uncertainty that has surrounded the sprawling plot since a previous proposal to build an IKEA store there collapsed in 2018.

However, a meeting of Lancashire County Council’s development control committee – at which the new “Lancashire Central” blueprint was accepted – heard that there are still “large blank spaces” in the draft design of the scheme, which will not be finalised until later in the planning process





blogpreston » / 🏆 82. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lancashire Cafes Recognized in Good Food Awards 2023/24RK Dining, Holy Cannoli, and Quilligan's Cafe Bar have been awarded the Blue Ribbon in the Good Food Awards 2023/24 for their excellent quality, food, service, and expertise.

Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »

Three Lancashire Takeaways Recognized for High QualityThree takeaways in Lancashire have been recognized for their high quality in the Good Food Awards 2023/24. Mega Munch in Blackburn, Stubbins Tandoori in Ramsbottom, and Enzo's Pizza in Burnley received a Gold Seal for their exceptional customer satisfaction.

Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »

Five Lancashire homes on sale this week starting at £5,000Grab a bargain at auction for as little as £5k

Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »

Lancashire weather forecast as Storm Debi weather warning raised to amberThe Met Office is warning of ‘very strong winds’ across Lancashire as Storm Debi hits the region today (Monday, November 13).

Source: leponline - 🏆 50. / 63 Read more »

Seven flood alerts issued for Lancashire as Storm Debi hits the regionFlood alerts meaning that flooding is possible and to be prepared

Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »

Homes across Lancashire and Cumbria left without power as Storm Debi hitsElectricity North West is warning customers to be as prepared as possible

Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »