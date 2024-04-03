Huge earthquake hits Taiwan, tsunami warning issued for Japan

Seven people have been killed and over 700 injured with dozens more trapped in the rubble after a huge 7.2 magnitude earthquake has hit the entire island of Taiwan, with a terrifying tsunami warning being issued for Japan. The country's strongest earthquake in a quarter century struck the island during Wednesday morning rush hour. Parts of Japan have been issued a tsunami warning, with an evacuation in place on the Okinawa, Miyako, and Yaeyama islands.

The Philippines authorities have also issued tsunami warnings, urging people to get ready to flee or escape to safe zones, reports the Mirror. Any earthquake measuring 7.0 to 7.9 is defined as "Major earthquake. Serious damage." Buildings have collapsed in a southern city of Taiwan and the tsunami is washing ashore on southern Japanese islands. The local United Daily News reported three hikers have tragically died in rockslides at Taroko National Park near the offshore epicentr

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Huge Emmerdale name quits to move to rival soap in huge shake-upEmmerdale's boss Kate Brooks has quit her role for a job at rival northern soap Coronation Street and will take over creative responsibilities for the ITV soap from April 2024

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »

Taiwan: Videos capture moment earthquake struck - with huge landslide and shaking bridgeTaiwan's earthquake monitoring agency said Wednesday morning's quake was magnitude 7.2 - the most powerful earthquake to hit the island in 25 years.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Strong earthquake hits Taiwan, killing at least sevenTaiwan has been hit by its strongest earthquake since 1999, killing at least seven people and injuring over 700 others - as the country is set to experience more, smaller aftershock quakes in the next few days.

Source: LBC - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »

Devastating earthquake hits Taiwan as Japan issued tsunami warningAt least seven people have been killed and more than 700 have been injured in the country's biggest earthquake in over 25-years.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

City given one huge injury boost but two players out amid De Bruyne issueManchester City manager Pep Guardiola gave injury updates on three players ahead of their FA Cup game with Newcastle

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Derek Draper's heart-breaking seven-word request to Kate and kids before deathKate opened up on Derek's final words as he sat in the ambulance with an oxygen mask on, before being rushed to the hospital

Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »