Huge Blaze Tears Through Building in Blackley

People have been urged to 'avoid the area' after a huge blaze ripped through a building in Blackley on Wednesday night (April 3). Emergency services flooded White Moss Road shortly before 8.30pm after the former Vasa Club building erupted into flames. Eight fire engines, along with assistance from police, descended on the scene and cordoned off nearby roads. Dramatic drone images revealed the extent of the blaze, with thick plumes of smoke seen billowing into the air amid the major response.

READ MORE Blackley fire LIVE updates as huge blaze tears through building with road shut off Pictures taken from the scene showed a number of fire service personnel in attendance, with hose reels and jets used late into the evening in an attempt to dampen the flames. The cause of the fire is not yet known, however Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service urged people to 'avoid the area' as the response continue

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Blackley fire LIVE updates as huge blaze tears through building with road shut offFire crews remain on the scene this evening

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Huge Blaze at Derelict Bar in BlackleyA huge blaze tore through a derelict bar in Blackley on Wednesday evening. Emergency services were called to the scene of the fire at the former Vasa Club, on White Moss Road, at the junction of Rochdale Road. The residential street has been taped off with police and fire crews currently in attendance. Dramatic pictures and videos from the scene show huge clouds of smoke billowing overhead as fire service personnel tackle the flames.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Road closed after blaze tears through three cars on Blackpool streetMagdalen Road is closed in both directions to to the fire, between Anchorsholme Lane East and Lakewood Avenue

Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »

Huge Blaze at Scots Swimming Pool in West LothianA huge blaze has broken out at a Scots swimming pool in West Lothian. Emergency services were called to the Broxburn Swimming Pool shortly after 6pm on Saturday, March 23. There are currently six engines in attendance and police officers at the scene. It is not known if there are any injuries.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Fire crews battle huge blaze at 'momentous' Scots council building on the marketSNP MP Alyn Smith shared pictures of the firefighting operation and described the scenes as 'a sad sight' as he thanked the emergency services.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Oldham fire LIVE updates as firefighters at scene following huge blazeSix fire engines were deployed to the fire in Royton

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »