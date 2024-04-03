Huge Blaze at Derelict Bar in Blackley

A huge blaze tore through a derelict bar in Blackley on Wednesday evening. Emergency services were called to the scene of the fire at the former Vasa Club, on White Moss Road, at the junction of Rochdale Road. The residential street has been taped off with police and fire crews currently in attendance. Dramatic pictures and videos from the scene show huge clouds of smoke billowing overhead as fire service personnel tackle the flames.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said: “At around 8.20pm on Wednesday 3 April, fire crews were called to reports of a fire at a derelict commercial building on White Moss Road,“Firefighters are using breathing apparatus, hose reels and jets to extinguish the fire. People are asked to avoid the area if possible. Residents nearby should keep windows and doors closed.”"Loved going there when I was younger with my dad, shame it’s come to this," wrote Amy Mille

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Blackley fire LIVE updates as huge blaze tears through building with road shut offFire crews remain on the scene this evening

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Photos show huge fire as emergency services tackle major blaze in derelict barFire services have shut off White Moss Road in Blackley

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Scene of devastation as huge blaze rips through barnDramatic videos taken from the scene revealed the scale of the fire

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Oldham fire LIVE updates as firefighters at scene following huge blazeSix fire engines were deployed to the fire in Royton

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Huge Blaze at Scots Swimming Pool in West LothianA huge blaze has broken out at a Scots swimming pool in West Lothian. Emergency services were called to the Broxburn Swimming Pool shortly after 6pm on Saturday, March 23. There are currently six engines in attendance and police officers at the scene. It is not known if there are any injuries.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Dramatic bodycam footage captures police officers' heroic rescue mission during huge caravan blazeNewly-released footage captures the heroic response of nine brave police officers who saved the life of a resident during a large caravan fire in Cranbourne. The video, captured on body-worn camera, shows the dramatic incident where the nine officers arrived on the scene and put their own lives on the line to save the victims.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »