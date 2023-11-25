Huda Kattan: The woman behind a billion-dollar beauty brand

When Huda Kattan appears in public she's greeted by the kind of adoring fans you might usually associate with A-list Hollywood stars. As part of the celebrations for the 10th anniversary of her cosmetics brand, Huda Beauty, she has taken over a Paris building not far from the Eiffel Tower, and turned almost everything inside hot pink. Fans waiting on the street scream when she arrives.

Inside, the invited influencers and make-up professionals chant her name as she climbs the stairs: "Hu-da, Hu-da, Hu-da." Kattan is one of the people on this year's BBC 100 Women list, which celebrates 100 inspiring and influential women from around the world. She has a cosmetics business worth more than $1bn, which is the biggest make-up brand on Instagram, with more than 50 million followers. "I think the beauty industry is sexist," she says. "It objectifies women a lot of times. It really can boil women down to just their appearance." She says that as a woman "who likes to glam", she knows how frustrating it is to be judged by her appearance





