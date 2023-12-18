Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2: A Competitor in the Tablet Market

The Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2 has a lot going for it. It's a big-screen tablet whose bright, sharp OLED screen makes it a superb note-taking and artworking display. The HarmonyOS counters the well-publicised Google block with familiar UI, as well as making the replacements for your normal app stores and search engines easy to find and use, and stylus response is very good.

Not having access to some frequently used services like Google will require some mental recalibration, and the graphic processor's grunt isn't great, but if those aren't deal-breakers, the MatePad Pro is rather attractive.The Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2 enters a difficult market for anyone not named iPad. The world of tablets has been thoroughly dominated by Apple's iconic tablet, to the point where its name has become synonymous with tablets in general. However, look for a little longer, and a rather interesting picture reveals itself, one where there is increasing competition, with growing confidence among some rivals that things could change. Samsung is one tablet maker leading this charge, and Huawei is anothe





