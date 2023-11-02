How we need to revolutionise education for climate action

The planet is experiencing a dangerous decline in nature, with many species threatened with extinction. It is no wonder that climate anxiety is impacting people all over the world. However, there is still hope. We can mitigate climate change and adapt and thrive as a society. The more we do, and the sooner we do it, the more we can reduce future impacts. This hope relies upon education.

The degree will bring together students from varied backgrounds and experiences, empowering them to develop innovative ideas and critical skills to take into the green workforce. Of course, effective education to meet the challenges of the climate and biodiversity emergencies is not just about the content we teach, it is about how we teach it. Prestigious scientific academies remain places of inequity, with colonial attitudes and environments that can be hostile to those in the minority.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: The Yorkshire Post »

Shared medical appointments increase patient engagement, finds researchResearch from ESMT Berlin finds that shared medical appointments increase engagement from patients as they ask more questions, make more comments, and exhibit higher levels of nonverbal engagement, providing greater value for other patients in the sessions. Read more ⮕

New research links high salt consumption to risk of type 2 diabetesThose at risk for type 2 diabetes may already know to avoid sugar, but new research suggests they may want to skip the salt as well. Read more ⮕

Vast majority on sub-minimum wage rate are students, research suggestsThe new research also found that the majority of teenagers who could be paid the sub-minimum wage rate are receiving higher pay. Read more ⮕

Nurses need a 'voice' in decision-making to improve retention, research showsNurses working in general practice during the COVID-19 pandemic felt largely 'forgotten' and undervalued, with many considering future career changes, according to the findings of a new study. Read more ⮕

Early-stage dementia patients may benefit from Tai Chi, but further research is requiredRecent systematic review finds inconclusive evidence on Tai Chi's ability to delay dementia or improve cognitive function in adults with mild cognitive impairment. The study calls for more robust, large-scale research to clarify Tai Chi's neurological benefits and its potential as an MCI intervention. Read more ⮕

Advances in grain research illuminate potential for precision nutrition in clinical settingsGrains are a primary source of energy (calories) in the diet. Read more ⮕