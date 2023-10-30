How to wear straight jeans and Adidas trainers elegantly, by Julianne Moore

We're so used to seeing Julianne Moore slaying the red carpet in elegant Givenchy or Valentino designs, that when she put on a pair of jeans and Stan Smiths recently, we almost didn't recognise her. Of course, that's not to say that she didn't look great doing it. Even when in jeans and trainers, the actor brings effortless elegance to her off-duty look.

Sometimes, simple pieces done well look better than the most detailed and bedazzled looks. Julianne Moore's look is an easy go-to for an office day, shopping or heading out for a drink with friends. Truly, the options are endless. In line with the key elements of quiet luxury, the actor's looks features a black t-shirt, blazer and straight cut jeans with a pair of Stan Smiths. The final result is a casual and relaxed outfit that gives off easy elegance.

