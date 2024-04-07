How to Watch Sheffield United vs Chelsea Premier League Match

How to watch the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Chelsea , as well as kick-off time and team news . The Blues are 10th in the standings and desperate to add more wins to their season whereas Sheffield United are struggling to get off the bottom of the league standings. Chelsea will be high on confidence after their stunning 4-3 win over Manchester United which includes a late winner in added time.

Sheffield are winless in their last six games across all competitions and will be desperate for a point. The match will be played at the Bramall Lane on Sunday, with kick-off at 12.30pm ET for fans in the US. Match highlights will be available on these platforms after the game and live updates can be found. If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming

