How to watch England v Tonga and other rugby league Tests with times and TV channel details

The hosts went one-nil up with a 22-18 win in a physical clash at St Helens last Sunday and are keen to ensure the third game in the series, at Leeds’ AMT Headingley on Saturday, November 4, isn’t a decider. Is the second Test televised? The game will be broadcast live on BBC One. Coverage begins at 2pm, with the game kicking off 30 minutes later.

What other games are televised this weekend? Australia’s women take on New Zealand in Melbourne on Saturday in a repeat of last year’s World Cup final. Live coverage is on Sky Sports Arena from 8am. The men’s Test between Australia and New Zealand will be shown in full, but delayed, on Sky Sports action at 8pm. On Sunday, Rhinos’ Rhyse Martin is set to feature for Papua New Guinea against Fiji. That will be shown live on Sky Sports Arena from 5am.

Read more:

LeedsNews »

Matty Ashton and Ben Currie added to England squad for second Tonga clashAshton and Currie replace Tommy Makinson and Morgan Knowles. Read more ⮕

Matty Ashton and Ben Currie added to England squad for second Tonga clashAshton and Currie replace Tommy Makinson and Morgan Knowles. Read more ⮕

England call up Ashton and Currie to face TongaMatty Ashton and Ben Currie are called into the England squad for Saturday's second Test against Tonga in Huddersfield. Read more ⮕

England ready for 'tough' second Test against TongaEngland coach Shaun Wane says they are ready for 'an aggressive, tough game' against Tonga as his side look to clinch the Test series on Saturday in Huddersfield. Read more ⮕

- England and Lionesses goalkeeper Mary Earps responds to fan criticism ahead of England clashEngland goalkeeper Mary Earps has responded to criticism from fans ahead of the Lionesses' Nations League match against Belgium tomorrow. Read more ⮕

England vs Tonga: Matty Ashton and Ben Currie in 19-player squad for second Test against TongaHighlights of the mid-season international between England and France Read more ⮕