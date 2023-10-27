How to watch and live stream UFC 295: Prochazka vs Pereira

UFC 295 has already had plenty of drama, without a fighter even stepping into the Octagon. We were expecting to see a huge heavyweight title clash in what could have been Jon Jones' final hurrah.

The show must go on though, and we're all set for an exciting interim title fight as Tom Aspinall steps up for his shot at glory. Here are all the details on UFC 295:We've seen many great bouts at the venue down the years, and it's the MMA promotors' first return to the city for a year when the Gardens hosted UFC 281.

An ESPN+ subscription can be purchased for $10.99 per month, with no contract, while you will need to get the main card. The UFC PPV main card can then be purchased at $79.99, giving you full access to all the action, with five fights on the main card, including two championship matches.

He was due to face Stipe Miocic, but both fighters have been pulled, and we'll instead see a bout for the interim heavyweight title as Tom Aspinall takes on Sergei Pavlovich in the co-main event. For Procházka, it's his opportunity to get his hands back on the belt he won back in June of last year, producing the Fight of the Year against Glover Teixeira. He had to vacate following an injury to his right shoulder.

The bookies have got the fight close, with Pereira just ahead after impressing against Jan Błachowicz earlier this year at UFC 291.The big news of UFC 295 is that Jon Jones will no longer be headlining the event, where he was due to take on Stipe Miocic in a huge bout for the Heavyweight Championship.

