As the cost of living crisis continues, many of us are constantly on the lookout for creative ways to cut our costs. Aldi might have won Which?'s cheapest supermarket in the UK for three years running but we can always find ways to save money on our weekly shop. Providing the top tips, Tom said, “With Brits still struggling with rising supermarket prices, it’s more important than ever to get creative when it comes to keeping the cost of your weekly shop down.

How to save money on your Aldi shop? Tom Church suggests shopping Aldi’s budget range which is called ‘Everyday Essentials’. He elaborated: 'You can find fruit, veg, meat, fish, breakfast cereals, dairy products, biscuits, ready meals and more for bargain prices. For example, you can get a jar of Strawberry Jam for just 39p. Sainsbury’s own brand budget Strawberry Jam is 89p. That’s a 56% price difference'. The smart shopper also urged shoppers to look at Aldi's online leaflet which features upcoming special buys

