How to Safely Introduce Peanut Butter to Babies

As a parent, you probably have a "red flag" list of foods you know not to give your little one before a certain age. "This makes it difficult to use any type of first aid to remove it," she explained in an accompanying clip. Using a small pipe as an artificial airway, Nikki demonstrated how the thickness and stickiness or peanut butter made it hard to dislodge.
In fact, studies have suggested that it could be beneficial to give children nutty foods from a young age, from an allergy-prevention point of view. Guidance adds that: "Whole nuts and peanuts should not be given to children under five years old, as they can choke on them. You can give your baby nuts and peanuts from around 6 months old, as long as they're crushed, ground or a smooth nut or peanut butter." She showed how she prepares peanut butter for her own tot, diluting a spoonful of the stuff with water. Firstly, she advised you only give your child smooth peanut butter. "You can then mix this with other purees or other soft foods, or apply a thin layer onto toast." Nikki also approved of another method of thinning down peanut butter that was suggested in the comments, which involves mixing the sticky "I used to mix it with yogurt and use it as a dip for fruits he enjoyed," one commenter shared about their tot. Parents responding to the post where quick to ask at what age peanut and other claggy nut butter are no longer risky for children to eat
