How to keep your home warm and energy-efficient this winter

Many of us have been putting it off for as long as possible. But with darker, colder days marking the onset of winter — and some forecasters scheduling snow in the coming weeks — it seems we have little choice but to crank up the heating. Yet with spiralling energy costs, are we getting value for money when we turn up the thermostat? It seems 60 per cent of British homes are not as energy-efficient as they could be. So how do we keep the heat up and cost down? We ask the experts.

Cold snap: Energy costs are spiralling but some 60% of British homes are not as energy-efficient as they could be Seal off those draughts Unwanted draughts could be making it harder and more expensive to heat your home. To find the source, run your hand around windows, doors and skirting boards. Rattling and whistling, especially when it's windy, are also a giveaway. 'Draught-proofing around your windows and doors can save around £60 per year,' says Joanna Flowers, a British Gas enginee





Read more: DAİLYMAİLUK » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAİLYMAİLUK: British Women Under Pressure to Binge Drink: Experts WarnMailOnline has spoken to women around the country about their drinking habits and what they think of the female British drinking culture.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »

BELFASTLİVE: Ask the experts: Submit your mental health questions to our expertsNo topic is off limits and all entries are completely anonymous

Source: BelfastLive | Read more »

BRİTİSHVOGUE: Jodie Comer: The British Actress Who Remains Undeniably BritishJodie Comer, the British actress with an Emmy and a Tony, is loved by the nation for her relatable personality and experiences.

Source: BritishVogue | Read more »

OBSERVER_OWL: Data says thousands of banned dogs living in British homes with ownersMost of the dogs are in England and are pit bull terriers.

Source: Observer_Owl | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLUK: Mastermind behind call centre in Pakistan blitzing British homes with a fiendish phone scamInside Pakistan call centre blitzing British homes with fiendish phone scam. BBC's Scam Interceptors gained remote access to Ahmad Sarfraz's computer. Sarfraz is the mastermind behind one of Pakistan's most prolific fraud factories.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »

METROUK: Does Keir Starmer think he can take British Muslim voters for fools?Ravina Shamdasani said Israel seemed to have made no effort to ensure the civilians who evacuated Gaza City were provided with proper accommodation, as well as satisfactory conditions of hygiene, health, safety and nutrition and that it 'would therefore amount to a forcible transfer of civilians', which is a crime against humanity punishable by...

Source: MetroUK | Read more »