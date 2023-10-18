How to Have Sex: Addressing Consent Through a Coming-of-Age Story

Mainstream conversations around consent very rarely get it right. How to Have Sex is a debut film by Molly Manning Walker that addresses consent and misunderstandings through a coming-of-age story. Tara, a British teen, goes on a girls' trip to Malia, Crete, with her friends Skye and Em. However, her holiday takes a dark turn when she is sexually assaulted by a boy named Paddy. The film raises tough questions about coercion and consent, leaving the audience to reflect on their own experiences.

