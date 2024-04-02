How to Get Sunstone in Dragon’s Dogma 2: Best Sunstone Farming Methods

There are plenty of materials for you to find in Dragon’s Dogma 2. These materials are then used to enhance your equipment and make it stronger. If you are tracking down some of these materials, you might want to know how to get Sunstone in Dragon’s Dogma 2. What are the best sunstone farming methods? Best armor for all vocations in Dragon’s Dogma 2. You might need to spend a long time looking for stones. Here is how to get Sunstone in Dragon’s Dogma 2 and the best Sunstone farm.

From Bakbattahl, follow the road out of town to the south toward where it connects to the southern part of the Volcanic Island. Around this area, you will be able to find mineral nodes that you can mine for this mineral. You can also get this material from the different creatures in the area. Only specific ones will drop this mineral

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



VideoGamerCom / 🏆 83. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 difficulty settings – how difficult is Dragon’s Dogma 2?What are the Dragon's Dogma 2 difficulty settings? How difficult can you make the game? Is it similar to Dark Arisen?

Source: VideoGamerCom - 🏆 83. / 55 Read more »

Does Dragon’s Dogma 2 have Denuvo?Dragon's Dogma 2 is launching soon, so let's go over everything we know about whether or not the next game will feature Denuvo.

Source: VideoGamerCom - 🏆 83. / 55 Read more »

Best UK gaming deals: Get Dragon's Dogma 2 pre-orders for 20% offWe round-up the best gaming discounts of the week, including the original Dragon's Dogma and various Resident Evil titles.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Dragon's Dogma 2 players use character creator to make Kratos, Pikachu, and moreLiv grew up on Crash Bandicoot and Japanese arcade games. They like to play with their neighbours' cats and have a soft spot for raccoons.

Source: eurogamer - 🏆 68. / 61 Read more »

Dragon's Dogma 2 pre-orders: price, release date, and where to buy each editionMark is a commerce writer who decided to put his gaming and tech knowledge to use and help find the best deals for other gamers. When he's not deal-finding, Mark is probably amassing hours in CS:GO or playing Dungeons & Dragons.

Source: eurogamer - 🏆 68. / 61 Read more »

Dragon’s Dogma 2 pre-orders are 18% off right nowDragon's Dogma 2 pre-orders are 18% off right now allowing fans to buy what could be Game of the Year at a considerably cheaper price.

Source: VideoGamerCom - 🏆 83. / 55 Read more »