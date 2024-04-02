How to Get Sunstone in Dragon’s Dogma 2: Best Sunstone Farming Methods

There are plenty of materials for you to find in Dragon’s Dogma 2. These materials are then used to enhance your equipment and make it stronger. If you are tracking down some of these materials, you might want to know how to get Sunstone in Dragon’s Dogma 2. What are the best sunstone farming methods? Best armor for all vocations in Dragon’s Dogma 2. You might need to spend a long time looking for stones. Here is how to get Sunstone in Dragon’s Dogma 2 and the best Sunstone farm.
From Bakbattahl, follow the road out of town to the south toward where it connects to the southern part of the Volcanic Island. Around this area, you will be able to find mineral nodes that you can mine for this mineral. You can also get this material from the different creatures in the area. Only specific ones will drop this mineral
