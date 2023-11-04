How to Find Out the Flood Risk in Your Area

Heavy rain and flooding are a regular occurrence throughout much of the year in Scotland, putting many homes at risk. Whether you live in a rural area or own a property in an urban setting, flooding can pose a very real threat to where you live. Whether you've just recently bought a home or are curious to see the flood risk in other areas, here is how you can find out.Surface water flooding happens when there is large amount of heavy rain, such as during a storm.
This can cause drains to become overwhelmed, creating high volumes of water on roads, pavements, and fields. Here, you will see a search bar where you will be able to type in your postcode before selecting your address. Once this has been completed, the flood risk information for a circular area of 50 meters around your property will be revealed.Even if you've never experienced flooding at your property before, SEPA explains:"An area can still be at risk of flooding even if it has not flooded in the past.
